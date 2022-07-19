Democratic Lawmakers Arrested in Abortion Rights Protest

CNN reports that over a dozen members of Congress were arrested on July 19 for protesting in front of the Supreme Court.

The lawmakers were wearing "Won't Back Down" bandanas and marched from the Capitol to the Court following the recent reversal of Roe v.

Wade.

CNN reports police immediately ordered the protestors to "cease and desist," but the lawmakers sat down instead.

They were arrested one by one and chanted, "The people, united, will never be divided" as they were led away.

Capitol police took to Twitter to update the public about what was happening.

Members of Congress who were arrested include Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib.

Cori Bush, Andy Levin, Ayanna Pressley, Barbara Lee, Jackie Speier.

Sara Jacobs, Bonnie Watson, Katherine Clark, Jan Shakowsky, Madeline Dean.

Carolyn Maloney, Nydia Velazquez and Alma Adams