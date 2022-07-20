Herman's Hermits Lead Singer Peter Noone Finds a New Generation of Fans

Peter Blair Denis Bernard Noone, otherwise known as the dashingly handsome and charming--- Herman of the hugely popular 60's pop group Herman's Hermits, was born in England.

He started his career as a child actor.

At the age of fifteen, he and his band reached international fame with one hit after the other, including 'I'm Into Something Good,' 'Mrs. Brown, You've Got a Lovely Daughter,' 'I'm Henry VIII, I Am,' 'Can't You Hear My Heartbeat,' 'Wonderful World,' 'There's A Kind of Hush,' and 'Just a Little Bit Better.

' The band has sold more than 60 million records, with 14 singles and seven gold albums. Noone's acting career flourished soon after, with guest-starring roles in shows such as Laverne & Shirley , Married With Children , My Two Dads , Quantum Leap , and the CBS daytime soap As the World Turns.

Accompanied by the Hermits, the entertainer is still wowing screaming fans just as he did in the 60s, performing more than 200 concerts a year, playing in sold-out venues.

His admirers span generations.

We were fortunate to catch up with Noone virtually from his home recently in California.

This is a LifeMinute with Peter Noone.