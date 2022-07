LIVE!!! Revival Fire Round Table: United In Freedom

Join Banners 4 Freedom, Resistance Chicks, Loud Mouth Prayer, Leigh Valentine, The Young Patriot & others LIVE for an open round table talk on REVIVAL & everything GOD is doing NOW!

Anyone who experienced the tent Revival in Texas with Banners 4 Freedom, in person or on-line knows heaven and earth were shaken!

Within days, the Georgia Guidestones fell- God is on the move an up to something and tonight- we're going to talk about it!