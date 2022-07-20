Samantha Ruth Prabhu Wants Ranveer Singh To Dance At A Bachelor's Party
Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen with Akshay Kumar on the 3rd episode of Koffee With Karan 7.

The actress opened up about turning hostess for a bachelorette party and inviting Ranveer Singh for it.