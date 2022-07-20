2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R Driving Video

After more than a decade spent braving harsh conditions and conquering massive desert dunes over three generations of off-road trucks, Ford unleashes the new F-150® Raptor R™ – the fastest, most powerful, most extreme high-performance off-road desert Raptor yet.

All three generations of F-150 Raptor have been inspired by the extreme desert-racing trophy trucks that compete in the Baja 1000.

Designed and engineered by Ford Performance, the 2023 F-150 Raptor R is the closest yet to delivering this type of performance.