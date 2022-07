The all-new Renault Austral - The sound of quallty

The quality built into the All-new Renault Austral, which was revealed this March, goes far beyond the choice of materials and the state-of-the-art on-board technology.

Each detail was scrutinised to push the envelope further than ever.

Olivier, an expert in perceived quality, explains the work he carried out on one of the emblematic interior design features in the first SUV of Renault’s Nouvelle Vague: its sliding hand rest – and what makes sliding it so exciting.