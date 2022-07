Primal Season 2

Primal Season 2 Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Emmy Award-winning PRIMAL returns for a new season that leads Spear and Fang on bigger, more brutal adventures than ever before.

PRIMAL features a caveman at the dawn of evolution.

A dinosaur on the brink of extinction.

Bonded by tragedy, this unlikely friendship becomes the only hope of survival in a violent, primordial world.

Directed by Genndy Tartakovsky release date July 21, 2022 (on Cartoon Network's Adult Swim; Next day on HBO MAX)