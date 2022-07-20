Untold The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist

Untold The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist - Plot Synopsis: Born into a Hawaiian paradise, All-American football standout Manti Te'o leads a simple life summed up in just three words: faith, family, football.

College football's golden boy could do no wrong, but when tragedy strikes, the increased scrutiny of his online relationship causes a media maelstrom that threatens his future and legacy.

Featuring in-depth interviews with Manti Te'o and the person behind the online identity, Ronaiah 'Naya' Tuiasosopo.

Release date August 16, 2022 (on Netflix)