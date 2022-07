Secret Headquarters Movie

Secret Headquarters Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: While hanging out after school, Charlie and his friends discover the headquarters of the world’s most powerful superhero hidden beneath his home.

When villains attack, they must team up to defend the headquarters and save the world.

Secret Headquarters, starring Owen Wilson, Walker, Scobell, Jesse Williams, Keith L.

Williams, Momona Tamada, and Michael Peña, is streaming August 12, exclusively on Paramount+!