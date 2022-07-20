She Said Movie

She Said Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Two-time Academy Award nominee Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan star as New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, who together broke one of the most important stories in a generation -- a story that helped launch the MeToo movement, shattered decades of silence around the subject of sexual assault in Hollywood and altered American culture forever.

Directed by Maria Schrader starring Carey Mulligan, Zoe Kazan, Patricia Clarkson, Andre Braugher, Samantha Morton, Tom Pelphrey, Adam Shapiro, Jennifer Ehle, Peter Friedman release date November 18, 2022 (in theaters)