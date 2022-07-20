The Most Hated Man on the Internet

The Most Hated Man on the Internet Trailer - Plot Synopsis: From the producers of Tinder Swindler and Dont F--k with Cats, comes this shocking three-part documentary series on Hunter Moore and his website, IsAnyoneUp.com -- one of the earliest and most notorious homes of revenge porn.

In a lawless internet world circa 2010, unlikely allies band together to seek justice and ultimately uncover unexpected secrets.

In the web of revenge, no one is off limits ... even Hunter Moore.

Directed by Rob Miller release date July 27, 2022 (on Netflix)