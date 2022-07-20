The Outlaws Season 2

This Fool Season 1 Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Inspired by the life and stand-up of star and co-creator Chris Estrada, THIS FOOL is an irreverent, cinematic half-hour comedy set in working-class South Central Los Angeles.

The show centers around Julio Lopez, a 30-year-old who still lives at home, has been dating his girlfriend on and off since high school and finds any excuse to avoid dealing with his own problems. Julio works at Hugs Not Thugs, a gang rehabilitation non-profit, where he butts heads with his older cousin Luis, an ex-gang member who just got out of prison and moved in with Julio and his family.

Directed by Diego Velasco, Pat Bishop ( various episodes) starring Chris Estrada, Michael Imperioli, Frankie Quinones, Michelle Ortiz, Cuete Yeska, Sandra Marcela Hernandez, Noemi Gonzalez, Mia Hunt, Anna Lamadrid, Laura Patalano release date August 12, 2022 (on Hulu)