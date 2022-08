The Patient Season 1

The Idol Season 1 Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: From the sick and twisted minds of Sam Levinson and Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye -- and starring Lily-Rose Depp -- The Idol is coming soon to HBO and HBO Max.

Directed by Sam Levinson starring Lily-Rose Depp, Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye, Troye Sivan, Debby Ryan, Rachel Sennott, Nico Hiraga, Maya Eshet, Hari Nef, Steve Zissis, Anne Heche, Elizabeth Berkley, Tunde Adebimpe release date Coming Soon on HBO and HBO MAX