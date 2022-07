Mohammad Zubair granted interim bail by Supreme Court in all FIRs | Oneindia news *Breaking

In a relief to Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair, the apex court on Wednesday granted him interim bail and clubbed all the 6 FIRs against him registered by the UP police and transferred them to the Delhi police special cell.

The Supreme Court further ordered the immediate release of Zubair.

