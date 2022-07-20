'We lost': Disappointment among Sri Lanka protesters after election

Sri Lankan Troops Forcefully Clear Protesters; New PM Named
Newsy
Watch VideoSri Lankan forces violently cleared the main protest camp of demonstrators outraged by the country's economic meltdown..
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s acting president on Monday declared a state of emergency giving him broad authority amid..
Sri Lanka's opposition leader, who is seeking the presidency next week, vowed Friday to "listen to the people" who are struggling..