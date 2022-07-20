Giant Wave Crashes Into Hawaii Wedding

A wedding in Hawaii was interrupted when a giant wave literally came crashing over the sea wall and onto the ceremony space.

But speaking to CNN, newlyweds Dillon and Riley Murphy say they took the setback in stride.

» Sign up for our newsletter KnowThis to get the biggest stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox: https://go.nowth.is/knowthis_youtube » Subscribe to NowThis: http://go.nowth.is/News_Subscribe For more viral videos, subscribe to NowThis News.

#Wedding #Waves #Hawaii #Politics #News #NowThis