Doorbell Cam Captures UPS Driver Collapsing Due to Extreme Heat

Ring doorbell footage captured the moment a UPS delivery driver collapsed on a Scottsdale, Arizona, resident’s front patio amidst extremely high temperatures.

Resident Brian Enriquez told local affiliate KPNX that he was at work at the time the footage was taken but says he alerted both police and UPS as soon as he discovered it.

In a statement to NBC News, UPS said the unidentified driver is doing ‘fine’ after contacting his manager, who then 'immediately provided assistance.’ Temperatures in Scottsdale have consistently topped 100°F nearly every day for the past month this summer.

