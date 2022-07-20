Officer Shares PSA to Protect Dogs Feet From Heat

Thor, a police dog in Ventura, California, got fitted with new shoes to protect him from hot asphalt amid a heat wave.

» Sign up for our newsletter KnowThis to get the biggest stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox: https://go.nowth.is/knowthis_youtube » Subscribe to NowThis Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/nowthisearth His handler, Ventura County Sheriff's Deputy Anthony Goldner, said in a video on Facebook that the pavement can be up to 40ºF hotter than the air temperature — a marked difference, as parts of Southern California are expected to reach 105ºF.

‘If it is too hot for you, it is too hot for them!’ the Facebook post said.

