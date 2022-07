BREAKING! Something BIG is coming in Russia as US issues warning to get out now | Redacted News

The United States has issued a red alert for any Americans in Russia.

This comes just days after the U.S. also issued a warning to Americans in Ukraine to please depart the region.

Nancy Pelosi is heading to Taiwan and China is not happy.

President Biden makes dictatorial moves on energy policy.

And Mexico stands firm against US energy demands.