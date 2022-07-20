Jason Gardiner on his Dancing On Ice exit, his new life in nature, and his return to panto this year

Choreographer and talent show judge Jason Gardiner chats to Kate about his very public exit from Dancing On Ice in 2019, and how the pandemic lead to him rebuilding his life in nature, as a permaculture designer.

White Wine Question Time with Kate Thornton is the podcast that brings together well-known guests to answer three thought-provoking questions over three glasses of wine.

Discover the friendships behind the entertainment headlines, and listen in on their conversations for a side to the celebrities you've never heard before.

