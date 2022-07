Don't Make Me Go Movie Clip - Winning Streak

Don't Make Me Go Movie Clip - Winning Streak - US Release Date: July 15, 2022 Starring: John Cho, Mia Isaac, Kaya Scodelario Directed By: Hannah Marks Synopsis: A terminally ill man and his teenage daughter embark on a road trip from California to New Orleans for his 20th college reunion.

While there, he secretly hopes she can reunite with the mother who left them long ago.