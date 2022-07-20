07-20-22 | Pastor Darlene Bishop Driscoll | Wednesday Night Service

"Welcome to Solid Rock Ohio Church LIVE Broadcast.
Thank you for joining us and if you would like more information about the church please visit us at www.solidrockchurch.org
"Welcome to Solid Rock Ohio Church LIVE Broadcast.
Thank you for joining us and if you would like more information about the church please visit us at www.solidrockchurch.org
"Welcome to Solid Rock Ohio Church LIVE Broadcast. Thank you for joining us and if you would like more information about..
"Welcome to Solid Rock Ohio Church LIVE Broadcast. Thank you for joining us and if you would like more information about..