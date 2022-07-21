Miles Bridges Charged With Felony Counts of Domestic Violence and Child Abuse

On July 19, Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges was charged with three felony counts for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend in front of their children.
Miles Bridges Is Charged
With Felony Counts , of Domestic Violence and Child Abuse.
CBS Sports reports that on July..
According to the criminal complaint, Bridges allegedly assaulted his girlfriend in front of their two children on or about June 27..