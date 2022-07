LIVE 7/20/22 - Op. Vampire Killer, Fluoridation, Planned Parenthood, Hoover Dam Explosion & More

Hello and welcome to The Time Is Now Podcast!

Join our discussion tonight where we will be discussing Operation Vampire Killer, the use of fluoride to control the masses, the Hoover Dam explosion, Planned Parenthood attempting to open a clinic on high school grounds and much more.

Thanks for joining us!

Open hearts and minds welcome.

Let's be constructive, not destructive and build those bridges, not burn them.

Let's get started!