CUPRA City Garages, a new concept for experiencing a brand

Since starting operations four years ago, CUPRA has stood out for its unconventional way of doing things, and for creating more than just a brand of cars.

What began as a dream is now a reality with venues in Mexico City, Hamburg, Munich, Milan, Lisbon and Rotterdam.

These cities are home to the first six CUPRA City Garages, a new point of sale concept where, in addition to showcasing the brand’s products and lifestyle, the CUPRA tribe has a meeting place where they can enjoy unique experiences.