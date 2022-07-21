Lexus Electrified Sport concept Trailer

Seven minutes and 14 seconds.

That’s how quickly a flashy yellow Lexus LFA supercar covered a lap around the famed Nürburgring Nordschleife racing course in 2011—setting what was then a production-car record for the famed driving circuit.

At the time, the performance-auto world was set afire by the news, but to the Lexus team that had honed the 500-plus-horsepower* Lexus LFA for a decade, this was no surprise.

The limited-edition V10 Lexus LFA made numerous strides in performance-vehicle materials, aerodynamics, and agility, and much of its development influenced Lexus-model performance over the next 10 years—from F SPORT vehicles to Lexus motorsports.

Fast forward to late 2021, when Lexus President Akio Toyoda revealed that Lexus will develop an all-electric sports car that inherits the driving taste, or “secret sauce,” of the LFA performance experience.