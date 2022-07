Wario Land: Super Mario Land 3 No-Death Playthrough (Game Boy Player Capture) - Mt. Teapot

This is part 2 of my 100% playthrough of Wario Land: Super Mario Land 3 for the Game Boy.

This is not an emulator.

This footage was recorded directly from my GameCube using my Game Boy Player with progressive scan mode enabled (you'll need the GameCube's component cables to do this and your model of GameCube must support component out as well).