Simple variations

The child clocked in and practiced every day, crying the child, but she liked it very much, very happy!
Happy parents make happy children
The child clocked in and practiced every day, crying the child, but she liked it very much, very happy!
Happy parents make happy children
New research refining the amount of sunlight absorbed by black carbon in smoke from wildfires will help clear up a long-time weak..
It's OK if you don't remember Skate. The series debuted 15 years ago and Skate 3, the last one we got, was released in..