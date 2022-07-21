Western powers shoot themselves in foot with sanctions - Moscow

Putin holds talks with his Iranian and Turkish counterparts in Tehran, focusing on measures to eliminate the hotbed of international terrorism in the war-torn Middle Eastern country, among other issues
Putin holds talks with his Iranian and Turkish counterparts in Tehran, focusing on measures to eliminate the hotbed of international terrorism in the war-torn Middle Eastern country, among other issues
Vladimir Putin , Embarks on Trip to Bolster Ties , with Iran and Turkey.
On July 19, Russian President Vladimir..