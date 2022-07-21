Our Tattoos Are Part Of Our Love Story | HOOKED ON THE LOOK

APRIL and Jamie, from Perth, who are both tattoo artists, first met at a tattoo convention in 2018.

Bonding over a shared love of tatts the pair then got married in October 2021 and their passion for all things ink shows no signs of slowing down.

Both April and Jamie are heavily tattooed on their body and their face and plan on getting even more.

Jamie explained to Truly that he’s received a lot of judgement for his tattoos with people thinking he could be a shady character, he said: “April doesn’t get a lot of judgement because of how she looks.

Just because of the way that I look people think that I’m a criminal.” As a surprise gift for his partner, Jamie has made a secret face tattoo for April and she won’t know what the design is until after she’s gone under the needle... April told Truly: “I have no idea what it’s going to be yet!

I’m hoping it’s something reasonably dark but I have no idea at all.” Truly visited Jamie and April at their tattoo studio in Perth to find out more about their relationship and reveal April’s surprise face tattoo to the world.