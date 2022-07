'Liger' trailer: Vijay Deverakonda roars high

The long wait for Vijay Deverakonda's much anticipated 'Liger' trailer has finally ended.

Deverakonda, who is turning out to be the latest pan-India phenomenon from down South, dropped the trailer on his social media handles on Thursday.

#Liger #Ligertrailer #ananyapanday #vijaydeverkonda