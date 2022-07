Raab insists Sunak is the only candidate to deal with inflation

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab insists former chancellor Rishi Sunak is "the only candidate" to be the next Conservative Party leader who has a "credible plan" to deal with rising inflation.

Report by Blairm.

