Minneapolis Venue Cancels Dave Chappelle’s Show After Online Backlash

Minneapolis Venue , Cancels Dave Chappelle’s Show, After Online Backlash.

NBC News reports that on July 20, First Avenue in Minneapolis canceled Chappelle's show at the last minute after an online petition surfaced on Change.org.

The petition with over 120 signatures said, "Dave Chappelle has a record of being dangerous to trans people, and First Avenue has a duty to protect the community." .

The petition with over 120 signatures said, "Dave Chappelle has a record of being dangerous to trans people, and First Avenue has a duty to protect the community." .

Chappelle’s actions uphold a violent heteronormative culture and directly violate First Avenue’s code of conduct.

If staff and guests are held to this standard, performers should be too, Change.org petition, via NBC News.

The petition comes after Chappelle has faced much backlash over his Netflix special, 'The Closer,' in which he made comments about transgender people.

The petition comes after Chappelle has faced much backlash over his Netflix special, 'The Closer,' in which he made comments about transgender people.

Upon canceling the show, First Avenue said it had "worked hard to make our venues the safest spaces in the country, and we will continue with that mission.".

We believe in diverse voices and the freedom of artistic expression, but in honoring that, we lost sight of the impact this would have, First Avenue, via statement.

The venue also said, "there are some who will not agree with this decision," and they are "welcome to send feedback.".

Chappelle's canceled First Avenue show was moved to Varsity Theater.