Tucker Carlson Asked About a 2024 Run & His Answer Stuns the Crowd | Direct Message | Rubin Report

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” talks about Fox News’ Tucker Carlson’s surprising response to being asked if he would consider a Tucker 2024 campaign for the 2024 presidential election and Joe Biden’s cancer gaffe in Somerset, Massachusetts, that the White House was forced to clarify.

Dave also does a special “ask me anything” question-and-answer session on a wide-ranging host of topics, answering questions from the Rubin Report Locals community.