Amazon to Purchase One Medical for Nearly $4 Billion

NBC reports that Amazon has announced it will acquire primary health care provider One Medical for approximately $3.9 billion.

Neil Lindsay, senior vice president of Amazon Health Services, said the e-commerce giant hopes to reinvent health care.

We love inventing to make what should be easy easier and we want to be one of the companies that helps dramatically improve the healthcare experience over the next several years, Neil Lindsay, senior vice president of Amazon Health Services, via NBC.

One Medical operates a network of primary care practices and telemedicine services.

The primary health care provider has grown to oversee 188 medical offices in 25 markets.

According to the company's latest quarterly results, the health network currently boasts 767,000 members.

There is an immense opportunity to make the health care experience more accessible, affordable and even enjoyable for patients, providers, and payers, Amir Dan Rubin, One Medical CEO, via NBC.

Amazon first entered the health care industry with the purchase of PillPack in 2018 for $750 million.

Following the acquisition, Amazon launched its own online pharmacy.

The company has since bolstered its telehealth service, Amazon Care.

The e-commerce company is also working to develop at-home medical diagnostics