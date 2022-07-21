Perilous World Radio 7/21/2022...Altered State Of Mind

Alan Masters and Mike Jones grace us on today’s thirsty Thursday show.

Thirsty for truth, that is!

Alan discusses yesterday’s show and invites everyone to check it out.

Special guest, Nick Yarris shares his perilous journey on death row to which he spends most of his time in solitary confinement for over 20 years.

Exonerated in 2003, Nick explains that forgiveness and learning to love himself is what carried him through.

Alan shares his moment when he felt a spiritual exoneration when his “sins” of the world was lifted off him.

Alan say’s the Devil knows your name, but calls you by your sin, but God knows your sin, but calls you by your name.