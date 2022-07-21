The 'Good Morning Britain' team has sent love to Kate Garraway after her husband Derek Draper was hospitalised

'Good Morning Britain' stars Ben Shephard and Charlotte Hawkins have sent their love to Kate Garraway after her husband Derek Draper was hospitalised.
Kate was forced to pull out of Good Morning Britain this week to be by her husband's bedside.
