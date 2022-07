LIVE: 2022 End the Persecution of Falun Gong Parade in Washington

The persecution of Falun Gong or Falun Dafa, a spiritual meditation practice, is ongoing in China.

This July 20 marks the 23rd year of the persecution by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Falun Gong adherents from around the United States will gather on July 21 at the nation's capital to commemorate and raise awareness.