Biden to Declare Climate Emergency? - In the Tank LIVE, ep355

The Heartland Institute's Jim Lakely, Chris Talgo, and S.T.

Karnick talk about the growing possibility that President Biden will officially declare a "climate emergency," seizing broad powers to shove the Green New Deal down our throats.

Biden's climate speech in Massachusetts on Wednesday was a mess, and didn't go that far, but what if he does?

The In the Tank crew discuss on the LIVE version of episode #355 of the podcast.