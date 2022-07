Truss defends her tax plans during Peterborough visit

Liz Truss defends her plans to cut tax as "affordable" as the economic policies of the Tory candidates for prime minister came under scrutiny.

"My plans do not exceed the headroom.

I'm very clear that they are about £30 billion worth of costings, and those are affordable within our current headroom," she tells broadcasters during a visit to Peterborough.

Report by Blairm.

