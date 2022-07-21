ECB hikes interest rates for first time in 11 years by larger-than-expected amount

The European Central Bank has raised interest rates for the first time in 11 years by a larger-than-expected amount, joining steps already taken by the US Federal Reserve and other major central banks to target stubbornly high inflation.
The ECB opted to hike interest rates by an outsized 50 basis points in a bid to cool red-hot inflation.