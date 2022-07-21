JJ Watt To Pay for Fan’s Grandpa’s Funeral so They Can Keep Memorabilia

Yahoo News reports that NFL fan Jennifer Simpson took to Twitter to sell some of her JJ Watt merch to try to pay for her grandfather's funeral.

JJ Watt found out about it and offered to help.

Simpson responded to Watt's kind gesture on Twitter.

I freaking love you man.

It’s been a hard year for me, and this last month has been hard since the death.

I wish I could tell you my story, Jennifer Simpson, via Twitter.

This isn't the first time Watt has reached out to help a stranger in need.

Among many selfless acts, including paying for the funerals of victims at the Christmas Parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, last year, .

Watt also raised over $40 million for those affected by Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

He was awarded the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award for his efforts