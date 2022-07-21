Billie Eilish Drops Surprise 2-Track EP

Billie Eilish Drops , Surprise 2-Track EP.

Yahoo reports that the EP, 'Guitar Songs,' was released on July 21.

The songs were made with her brother, FINNEAS.

They are a studio follow-up to her 2021 album, 'Happier Than Ever.'.

The songs are titled "TV" and "The 30th.".

Yahoo reports Eilish has been performing "TV," a politically-charged song, while on tour.

.

"The 30th" is named after the day it was written.

We wrote that on December 30th, and that was actually the first song that we had written since 'Happier Than Ever.

'That’s why it’s called ‘The 30th’ because something happened on November 30th and it had just been the most indescribable thing to have to witness and experience, Billie Eilish, to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, via Yahoo.

I had been writing down all these thoughts that I was having.

I was with FINNEAS, and I was like, ‘I’m sorry, I don’t know what you were planning on doing, but we need to write this song about this right now,’ and we did, Billie Eilish, to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, via Yahoo.

In a statement, Eilish said, "FINNEAS and I really wanted these to be yours as soon as possible.

So here they are!!".

Performing ‘TV’ on tour was such a highlight for us too, so we took the audio from the first night we played it in Manchester and put it in the song.

I get shivers every time I hear it.

Hope you love the songs and thank you for letting us share our music with you, Billie Eilish, via statement