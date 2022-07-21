Ukraine war: The latest developments you need to know on Thursday

From Russian troops' continued bombardment of Kharkiv to rumours about Putin and Zelenskyy's ill health dismissed, here are some of the most important developments about the war in Ukraine.
From Russian troops' continued bombardment of Kharkiv to rumours about Putin and Zelenskyy's ill health dismissed, here are some of the most important developments about the war in Ukraine.
The White House said it believes Russia is turning to Iran to provide it with unmanned aerial vehicles, including weapons-capable..
From the four-year-old victim of Russia's missile strike on Vinnytsia... to our spotlight on Ukraine's attempts to beat the..