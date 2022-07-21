Live From America 7.21.22 @5pm OUR BLUEPRINT?...FIGHT LIKE HELL!

Steve Bannon addresses his final day in court - Project Veritas fighting back the dying media - WI Counties vote to decertify and Robin Voss says "NO" - Brandon is down, Kamala is waiting, Hillary is watching - Nancy Pelosi dismisses questions about insider trading - Dave Chapelle cancelled again by ANTIFA!

- Chris Cuomo coming back?

- House Dems and RINOs pass right to contraception - WI lawmakers stop clerks plans - Cops show up and do their job with Will from Prager U - Visit jeremyherrell.com for more LFA from the Hip Hop Patriot!