Robert Lewandowski Is “Very Happy” About His Move to Barcelona From Bayern Munich

Robert Lewandowski has officially moved from Bayern Munich to Barcelona on Tuesday, becoming the LaLiga club's fifth arrival this summer.
Lewandowski has stated he is "very happy" to be joining.
