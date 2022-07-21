Jordan Peele's Nope with Daniel Kaluuya | Summer Blockbuster
Jordan Peele's Nope with Daniel Kaluuya | Summer Blockbuster

Watch the official "Summer Blockbuster" featurette for the horror movie Nope, directed by Jordan Peele.

It stars Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun, Michael Wincott, Brandon Perea and Barbie Ferreira.

Nope Release Date: July 22, 2022