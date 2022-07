Teen Wolf: The Movie on Paramount+ | Official Teaser Trailer

Watch the official teaser trailer for the Paramount+ supernatural movie Teen Wolf: The Movie, created by Jeff Davis.

It stars Tyler Posey, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, Crystal Reed, Tyler Hoechlin, Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, JR Bourne, Seth Gilliam and Melissa Ponzio.

Teen Wolf: The Movie Release Date: October 2022 on Paramount+