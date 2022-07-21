Freedom Convoy Slow Roll: Protest Plan Details ( Live Coverage )

Freedom Convoy prepares for this weekend's slow roll Canada Wide, as preparations also continue for "Operation Holy Father" in Alberta, where peaceful, lawful and respectful protests appear likely.
