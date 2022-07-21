Beyoncé Announces New Album Track List and Collaborators

CNN reports that on July 20, Beyoncé shared a track list for 'Renaissance' to her Instagram Stories.

Here are the names of the 16 tracks:.

"I'm That Girl," "Cozy," "Alien Superstar," "Cuff It," "Energy,".

"Break My Soul," "Church Girl," "Plastic Off the Sofa," "Virgo's Groove," "Move,".

"Heated," "Thique," "All Up in Your Mind," "America Has a Problem," "Pure/Honey" and "Summer Renaissance.".

Credited composers include Jay-Z, Drake, Skrillex, The-Dream and 070 Shake.

Other credits also suggest there are music samples by James Brown, Giorgio Moroder, Donna Summer, Teena Marie and more.

Beyoncé announced the new album in June.

Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world.

It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving.

, Beyoncé, via Instagram.

My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment.

A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking.

A place to scream, release, feel freedom.

It was a beautiful journey of exploration.

, Beyoncé, via Instagram